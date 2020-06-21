Short Interest in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Grows By 6.1%

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 75,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSBC. TheStreet cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.09. 58,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $550.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

