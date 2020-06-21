Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Increases By 5.1%

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 215,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.66. 180,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $951.89 million, a PE ratio of -181.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,165 shares of company stock worth $1,031,119. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,344,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,535 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 596,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

