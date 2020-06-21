Short Interest in Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Increases By 5.6%

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 32,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Huttig Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huttig Building Products by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W grew its stake in Huttig Building Products by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,460,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

