Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Grows By 14.7%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ISIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,606. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

