Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rises By 5.4%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.10.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.27. 1,912,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

