Short Interest in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Increases By 5.0%

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,619,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 570,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 77,567 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. 3,100,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,354. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Stephens cut their price target on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

