Short Interest in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Expands By 13.4%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $142,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 704,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,601. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.