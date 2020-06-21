Short Interest in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Decreases By 8.6%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 33.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. 266,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.82 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

