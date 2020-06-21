Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Rises By 6.0%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP remained flat at $$44.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,844,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,035. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

