Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Rises By 5.3%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Markel by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $16.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $930.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,815. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,052.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.