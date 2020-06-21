Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expands By 13.6%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

