Short Interest in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Increases By 5.8%

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,218,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,576. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

