Short Interest in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Decreases By 8.9%

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.45. 12,431,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,475. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 16.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

