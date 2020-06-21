Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Grows By 6.0%

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 26,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 6,089,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.22. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7,020.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 312,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,009,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,330,000 after buying an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.