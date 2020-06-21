Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Drops By 8.8%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,818. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

