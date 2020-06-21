Short Interest in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expands By 13.4%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,025. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

