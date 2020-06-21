Short Interest in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Expands By 5.0%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 28.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PETS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Petmed Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

PETS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 1,152,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,146. Petmed Express has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,685,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Petmed Express by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

