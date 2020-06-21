Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Expands By 14.3%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QADB traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 2,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863. QAD has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $613.05 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

