Short Interest in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expands By 6.1%

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In related news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $50,245.60. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QCR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QCR by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in QCR by 13.5% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

