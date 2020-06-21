Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Decreases By 13.5%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after buying an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,630,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 1,203,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. 4,829,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,569. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70 and a beta of 3.23. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

