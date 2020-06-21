Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Increases By 5.6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.
NYSE TNK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 1,655,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
