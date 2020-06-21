Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Increases By 5.6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE TNK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $14.24. 1,655,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $479.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.