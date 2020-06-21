Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Grows By 9.4%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 516,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,969. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

