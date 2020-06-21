Short Interest in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expands By 5.4%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

