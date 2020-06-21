Short Interest in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Drops By 11.2%

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 312,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.04.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.