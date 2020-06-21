ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,109.80

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $17,109.80 and $8.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

