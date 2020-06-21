SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $370,134.83 and approximately $930.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,309.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.02456793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02483684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00462795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00692163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00542489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,486,655 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

