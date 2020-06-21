Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $193,617,000 after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,587,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 560,580 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 150,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,743. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

