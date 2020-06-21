Silverway (SLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $82.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market cap of $2,953.58 and $82.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silverway has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,309.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02483684 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002196 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00638819 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004730 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

