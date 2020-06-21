Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 2,135,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,521,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,387,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,147,884 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

