SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $1.15 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.05566465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

