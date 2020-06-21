SnowGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166,451.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $588,622.53 and approximately $166,451.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004247 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 25,949,060 coins and its circulating supply is 25,871,968 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

