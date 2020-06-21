SolarCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $970.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $791,277.56 and approximately $970.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00462795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003251 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,021,140 coins and its circulating supply is 59,155,271 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

