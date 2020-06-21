South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after acquiring an additional 625,614 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 292,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,836,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 948,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.