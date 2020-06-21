South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $70.00 Average PT from Brokerages

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 1,074,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South State will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
