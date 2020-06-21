SparksPay (SPK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $18,990.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000892 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,040,709 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,002 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

