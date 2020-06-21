Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives $19.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ SPAR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.06. 243,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,598. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Spartan Motors has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $577.73 million, a P/E ratio of -94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

