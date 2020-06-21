Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.31. 2,307,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,857. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

