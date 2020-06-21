Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,816,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.