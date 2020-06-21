StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GASS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,049. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,225,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

