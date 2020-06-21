Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,813.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $266,250. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,332. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

