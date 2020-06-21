Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,813.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $266,250. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SCM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,332. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
