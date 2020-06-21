STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $26.80 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.