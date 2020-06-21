StrongHands Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 15% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $579,688.61 and approximately $3,501.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,924,146,038 coins and its circulating supply is 16,510,951,684 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

