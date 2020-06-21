Swarm (SWM) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $259.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.01857005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00172091 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112009 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.