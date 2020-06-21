Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 4,803,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
