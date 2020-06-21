Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 4,803,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,345. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

