Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Team stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 871,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,852. Team has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $236.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Team will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Team by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Team by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Team
Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
