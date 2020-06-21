Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 5.6% in June

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Team stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 871,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,852. Team has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $236.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Team will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TISI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Team by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Team by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

