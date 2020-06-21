TEAM (TokenStars) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $707,268.68 and $14,422.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001717 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,931,201 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.