Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TECK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,612,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,842. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.52. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 83,076 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,834 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

