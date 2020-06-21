Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.08

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIIAY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telecom Italia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

