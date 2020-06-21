THEKEY (TKY) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, LBank and LATOKEN. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2,495.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

