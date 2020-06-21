THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 20% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 20% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market cap of $46.33 million and $417,157.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01853637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00171743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111900 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

